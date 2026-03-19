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Gary Tanner's avatar
Gary Tanner
12h

It is very obvious and 85% of the US know that the DEMS have a history of voter fraud; this is why they let the illegal migrants in for 4 years, trying to get them to vote for the Democratic Party. But like all of the DEMs plans, it too is going up in smoke. I would really like to see Money Fraud Investigations for all the DEMs presently in office. For example: Maxine Waters is under investigation for millions of dollars that she and her family could not possibly have earned. Another is the ragheaded lady that just got kicked out of congress. Where did she and her husband get millions? Yeah, I do believe that most if not all blue states should be investigated for Money Fraud. If the DEMS can get voted back in power, then they can continue to coverup and steal more money from the American People. How in the world did we get here!

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