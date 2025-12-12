Why Europe Is Flummoxed by Trump’s New National Security Strategy
Team Trump’s new document repudiates the charge that the president is an isolationist trying to hide from reality.
Many Europeans, American Europhiles, and Never Trumpers are all certain President Trump’s new National Security Strategy must be wrong. Indeed, they write and talk about it as though no rational person could undertake the kind of rethinking Mr. Trump has put into motion.
This is in part because it defies their mental narrative. The new strategy document …