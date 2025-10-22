President Trump’s recent visits to Jerusalem and Sharm El-Sheikh were unimaginably historic.

There was a long standing ovation in the Knesset. People held signs and wore hats that proclaimed “Trump, The Peace President.” Crowds in Israel and Gaza chanted Mr. Trump’s name.

At Sharm El-Sheik, leaders from 27 countries stood in line for photo opportunities with the American president.

After the 77 years of struggle since the founding of Israel on May 14, 1948, a new world of Middle Eastern peace was emerging.

The most interesting question about the aftermath of this historic day was: What will Vladimir Putin learn from it?

Read More on the NYSun