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Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
3hEdited

“They constantly take the measure of the people who refuse to stand up to them.” You captured in this short deft sentence the mindset of the Iranian dictatorship of psychotic butchers. And every democrat since Carter -and a few republican presidents-ignored the truth in front of them, playing Neville Chamberlain to the Iranian Hitlerian threat before them. Trump is clear-eyed and takes them at their word, as right now they continue to try to massacre innocents, using their countrymen as human shields. Even as the good Iranians beg Trump to finish off the mullahs that have been holding them hostage for 50 years! Those who ignore history do so at not only their peril, but the entire planet’s in this case!

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Joyanne E. Block's avatar
Joyanne E. Block
2h

I vote to follow Churchill's wisdom. So glad to read your comments.

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