Woody Hales serves as Director of Operations Gingrich 360. With more than nine years of experience in strategic planning, communications, and marketing, Hales coordinates logistics for Ambassador and Speaker Gingrich’s schedules, media relations, and global engagements. His efforts have helped land five of Ambassador and Speaker Gingrich’s books on The New York Times Best Sellers List. Prior to joining Gingrich 360, Hales served on the Newt 2012 Presidential Campaign, where he focused on VIP surrogate media. Before that, he worked for U.S. Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina and the British Labour Party. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Global Trade & Commerce Studies from Wake Forest University. He is originally from Wilmington, North Carolina.