When Chinese President Xi Jinping comes to Washington to meet with President Donald J. Trump next week, the agenda will be crowded.

The two men will talk trade, artificial intelligence, investment and international competition — and ultimately the future of the world’s most important bilateral relationship.

Reports indicate Xi is preparing to bring a substantial delegation of Chinese business executives with him, a sign of China’s interest in strengthening ties with America.

No doubt, Xi wants President Trump to reduce tariffs on Chinese goods and ease other trade restrictions that are throttling China’s economy.

But if Xi wants to amplify this signal and show that he’s genuinely interested in playing fair with the West, he should bring another man: Jimmy Lai.

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