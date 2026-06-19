The American Revolution of 1800: How Jefferson Rescued Democracy from Tyranny and Faction—and What This Means Today By Thom Hartmann argues that the American elections of 1800 was a defining moment that reshaped American history and ensured the survival of America’s democratic system into the present day. Compared to 1776, 1800 proved to the world that peaceful transfers of power were possible in non-monarchial systems. Hartmann investigates the divide between the Federalists and Democratic-Republicans, the crisis of Washington’s succession, and the crucial role Thomas Jefferson played in the process. The book showcases how this election defined the role of political parties, drawing lessons on the danger of polarization, attacks on civil liberties, the importance of respecting election outcomes, and the need to prioritize common principles over partisan gain. He suggests that modern democracy needs restraint, legitimate opposition, and peaceful transitions of power to survive.