Friends,

With less than two weeks until the release of my new book, America’s Golden Age: Trumpism and an Era of Limitless Possibilities, I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has already preordered a copy, shared the news with friends and family, or helped spread the word.

I am tremendously grateful for your encouragement and support.

I wrote America’s Golden Age because I believe we are on the verge of one of the most exciting periods in American history. As we continue celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday, we have an extraordinary opportunity to think about what America can become over the next 50 years.

From breakthroughs in medicine and artificial intelligence to new discoveries in science and technology, the possibilities ahead of us are remarkable. I believe our greatest achievements may still be ahead.

With publication day approaching on October 20, I have a small favor to ask.

If you have not already ordered a copy, I hope you will consider doing so. If you have, please consider sharing the book with a friend, family member, or anyone who shares our optimism about America’s future.

These next two weeks are especially important, and every preorder and personal recommendation helps introduce these ideas to more Americans.

Preorder America’s Golden Age

Thank you again for your friendship, encouragement, and continued support. I look forward to sharing this book with you.

Newt