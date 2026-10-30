Dear Inner Circle members,

I’m happy to report that “America’s Golden Age” is a best seller! This is in large part thanks to your support and your willingness to share this book with your friends and family.

The book debuted at No. 4 of the New York Times Best Seller List for hardcover (and No. 3 for all formats).

We also placed No. 27 on the USA Today list and No. 9 in nonfiction.

Thank you so much for your help making “America’s Golden Age” a success. And if you haven’t got your copy yet — or want to buy a copy for someone else (Christmas is right around the corner) — you can pick it up here.

Your friend,

Newt