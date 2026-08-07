“Mamdani Purges Business Leaders to Cement Socialist Control of NYC” By Jarrett Stepman: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has removed all business and civic leaders from the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City board of advisers, marking the first time in at least three mayoral administrations that every board member has been dismissed. The Mayor’s Fund is designed to bring together city agencies, philanthropic organizations, community leaders, and the private sector to address challenges facing New Yorkers. Mamdani’s administration has indicated that the fund will move away from corporate leadership and instead emphasize working New Yorkers, activists, union leaders, and progressive organizers. Stepman argues that the overhaul is part of Mamdani’s broader effort to place ideological allies in positions of influence and reshape New York City government around his socialist agenda. Critics warn that removing business leaders from an organization that relies on public-private partnerships could further alienate employers, investment, and job creators at a time when New York needs them.