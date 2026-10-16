In just four days, my new book, America’s Golden Age, will be released.

America’s greatest days are not behind us. They are still ahead of us. The question is whether we will have the vision, courage, and determination to take advantage of them.

In this book, I explore what America could become over the next 50 years and the choices we must make today to build a future of greater prosperity, freedom, and opportunity.

I want to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who has already preordered a copy, told friends and family about the book, or helped spread the word. Your encouragement and support mean a great deal to me.

If you have not yet ordered your copy, I hope you will consider doing so today.

Preorder America’s Golden Age

And if you have already ordered, I hope you will consider sharing the book with a friend, family member, or someone who shares your interest in America’s future. Word of mouth can make an enormous difference.

If you would like an early look at the ideas behind the book, you can also read a sneak peek of Chapter 1.

Read the Chapter 1 Sneak Peek

I also hope you will tune in to Life, Liberty & Levin this Sunday, Oct. 18, on Fox News. I’ll be joining Mark Levin to discuss America’s Golden Age and the extraordinary opportunities ahead for our country.

Thank you again for your friendship, encouragement, and support. I look forward to hearing what you think of the book when it arrives.

Your friend,

Newt Gingrich