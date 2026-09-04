“California Voters Pick Eric Swalwell’s Replacement” By Pedro Rodriguez: Pedro Rodriguez reports that California state Sen. Aisha Wahab won the special election runoff to replace former Rep. Eric Swalwell in California’s 14th Congressional District. Wahab, an Afghan American and progressive Democrat, defeated Bay Area Rapid Transit Board President Melissa Hernandez by roughly six percentage points and will serve the remainder of Swalwell’s term before the two face each other again in November. Wahab campaigned on fighting “corporate greed” and has backed universal childcare, Medicare for All, and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She has also accused Israel of committing genocide and pledged to cut off U.S. funding, positions that prompted AIPAC and affiliated groups to spend millions opposing her candidacy. Wahab received support from Our Revolution, founded by Sen. Bernie Sanders, as well as prominent progressive Democrats including Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Maxwell Frost.