“Mamdani Promised Affordability. His New Amazon Delivery Plan Could Make NYC More Expensive.” By Jarrett Stepman: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is pushing a new Delivery Protection Act that would impose additional licensing, safety, training, and labor requirements on last-mile warehouses and delivery operations. While Mamdani argues the measure will protect workers and hold companies such as Amazon accountable, Stepman warns it could have the opposite effect. Amazon relies on more than 40 subcontractors employing roughly 5,000 workers to make deliveries across New York City, and the company says the legislation could threaten those jobs and force delivery operations outside the city. Small business owners who operate Amazon delivery partnerships have also warned that the proposal could put them out of business. Stepman argues that the predictable result will be longer delivery times, higher costs for consumers, and fewer opportunities for workers and small businesses. It is another example of how Mamdani’s big government socialist approach to “affordability” could ultimately make New York City more expensive.