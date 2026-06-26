Your Weekly 360 Briefing from Newt Gingrich
Columns, conversations, and what I’m reading this week.
My Reading List
Historically, Americans have always been pioneers.
From the frontier to the moon landing, each generation has expanded the boundaries of what was possible. The next generation will have opportunities unlike anything we have seen before. “America’s Golden Age” is about the future we can create together.
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“Chairman Steil Introduces the Voter ID Act” By The Committee on House Administration: Congressman Bryan Steil has moved to implement something that most developed nations have been using for decades: voter ID. This common-sense policy has been successful in virtually every country that has it. In Europe, western democracies use voter ID to ensure that elections are as safe as possible. In these countries, voters can use simple documents, such as a driver’s license or a passport, to prove their identity before they cast their ballot. Despite arguments from liberal naysayers, voter ID laws do not dampen turnout in nations such as France or the United Kingdom. Rep. Steil’s legislation does three things: requires an ID to participate in federal elections, creates a grant to reimburse states for providing free IDs, and allows provisional ballots to be cast if a voter accidentally leaves behind their ID. Each of these objectives are widespread throughout the world. Why should the U.S. be left behind?