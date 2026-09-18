“Birthright Citizenship Not Settled After Supreme Court Case”: The opinion piece argues that the Supreme Court’s recent ruling did not resolve the underlying constitutional dispute over birthright citizenship. Instead, the Court addressed the authority of lower federal courts to issue nationwide injunctions against President Trump’s executive order seeking to restrict automatic citizenship for some children born in the United States. The author explains that the central question remains how the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause, particularly the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” should be interpreted. Supporters of birthright citizenship maintain that the amendment guarantees citizenship to nearly everyone born on U.S. soil, while opponents argue that the language permits exceptions for children whose parents lack permanent legal allegiance to the United States. The piece concludes that the constitutional merits remain unsettled by this particular Supreme Court decision and will require further litigation before the Court can directly determine whether the administration’s policy is constitutional.