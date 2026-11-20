Now Hiring Spring 2027 Interns at Gingrich 360!

Interested in where politics, history, public policy, and media intersect?

We’re now accepting applications for our Spring 2027 Internship Program (January–May) with our team based in Arlington, VA.

Interns will have the opportunity to work directly with the Gingrich 360 team and me, gaining hands-on experience conducting research, drafting briefings, and writing their own columns for publication.

This opportunity is open to undergraduate students, graduate students, and recent graduates who are eager to learn and gain practical experience in public policy, communications, and media.

I look forward to working with the next generation of thinkers, writers, and leaders.

Apply Here