“Jeffries Lashes Out After Democrat Congressman Stuns Party, Endorses Trump-Backed Republican for Congress!” By Joshua C.: WLT Report highlights growing tensions within House Democratic leadership after retiring Maine Rep. Jared Golden endorsed Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in New York’s competitive congressional race against Democrat Cait Conley. Golden praised Lawler’s willingness to work across party lines, particularly his support for legislation protecting Maine’s lobster industry despite representing a district with no direct connection to it. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sharply criticized the endorsement, dismissing Lawler’s bipartisan reputation and questioning the significance of support from a retiring congressman outside New York. The article places the endorsement alongside Golden’s recent decisions to join fellow Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in supporting Republican procedural votes, portraying the developments as evidence of friction between moderate Democrats and party leadership. Golden, meanwhile, maintains that effective legislating requires cooperation across party lines rather than prioritizing partisan loyalty.