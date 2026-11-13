The House Ways and Means Committee unanimously advanced the ASAP Act, a bipartisan effort to modernize Medicare coverage for emerging Alzheimer’s screening technologies. With more than 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and millions of families providing unpaid care, earlier detection could be life-changing. New treatments offer hope for slowing the disease’s progression, but lengthy delays in diagnosis often prevent patients from receiving timely care. The ASAP Act would help ensure Medicare is prepared to cover qualifying blood screening tests as they receive FDA clearance.

The potential benefits extend beyond patients to families, caregivers, and the healthcare system. Earlier detection and treatment could improve quality of life while reducing the enormous financial burden of Alzheimer’s disease. With overwhelming public support and unanimous committee approval, Congress has an opportunity to turn bipartisan agreement into meaningful action.

Families confronting Alzheimer’s deserve more than promises. They deserve progress.

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