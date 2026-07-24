Dear Inner Circle Members,

Two unrelated stories recently captured the Democrats’ absurd opposition to the Save America Act.

First, the State of New Jersey admitted that at least 6,600 noncitizens had been erroneously registered to vote. According to ABC News, the voters had been incorrectly registered to vote when they applied for state identification — even though they reported being noncitizens in their applications. About 400 of them then cast ballots, counter to state and federal law.