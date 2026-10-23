Friends,

Over the past several days, I have had the opportunity to travel, appear on television, join radio programs, and speak with podcast hosts across the country about my new book, “America’s Golden Age.”

Throughout these conversations, one thing has become increasingly clear to me: There is an enormous appetite for a positive, optimistic vision of America’s future.

I wrote “America’s Golden Age” because I believe our greatest achievements are still ahead of us. The next 50 years could be the most exciting and extraordinary period in American history, if we have the courage, imagination, and determination to make it happen.

I want to personally thank everyone who has purchased a copy, shared the book with friends and family, or helped spread the word.

Now, I have one small favor to ask.

If you’ve received your copy and started reading, I would love to hear what you think.

Please take a moment to leave a review on Amazon:

Your reviews help other readers discover the book and, more importantly, become part of a much larger conversation about the kind of America we want to build for our children and grandchildren.

I look forward to hearing your thoughts and continuing this important conversation about America’s next 50 years.

Your friend,

Newt