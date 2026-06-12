California’s November Surprise: There Isn’t One By John Heubusch: Heubusch argues that despite the well-publicized campaigns of Steve Hilton and Spencer Pratt, California’s electoral system all but guarantees a Democratic Party victory. In what he calls “one party rule” in California, Heubusch shows how California prohibits voter identification measures, pushes for mail-in ballots, and created the “Jungle Primary” system that no longer guarantees Republican candidates get a spot in general state elections. For instance, in LA’s mayoral race Spencer Pratt does not meet the threshold for continuing onto the runoff election, forcing Democratic voters to decide between two Democrat candidates. Along with the larger share of registered Democrat voters, he concludes that the races for California Governor and Los Angeles Mayor were long been decided before they even began.