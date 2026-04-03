Dear Inner Circle Member,

I truly value our Inner Circle, the conversations, the ideas, and the thoughtful questions you bring each month. It’s both encouraging and enriching to be part of a community so engaged and committed.

This Easter, I’ve been reflecting on my time attending the Easter Vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome while Callista served as Ambassador to the Vatican. Standing there, above the resting place of St. Peter, surrounded by centuries of history, is a powerful reminder of the depth and continuity of the Christian faith.