“Budget Bloat: $5.7 billion deficit prompts prediction of ‘crisis’ in Pennsylvania” by Ford Turner (The Center Square): The deadline to pass a state budget in Pennsylvania is fast approaching, and lawmakers are bracing themselves for a deficit of about $5.7 billion. The political will to reduce that incoming deficit has already evaporated, perhaps as a consequence of last year’s state budget coming 135 days late. However, there are many unanswered questions that must be addressed in the upcoming budget negotiations.