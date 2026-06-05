An Autopsy of the DNC Campaign Autopsy by David Winston: Political strategist David Winston argues that the Democratic National Committee’s post-2024 election “autopsy” fails to answer the most important questions about why Kamala Harris lost. He contends the report overlooks key factors such as inflation, voter shifts among independents, women, and Hispanics, and why Democratic Senate candidates outperformed Harris in critical battleground states. The column challenges Democrats to conduct a more honest assessment if they hope to rebuild and win future elections.