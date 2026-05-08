Dear Inner Circle Member,

America does not have a healthcare spending problem because of a lack of government involvement. We have a healthcare spending problem because decades of government policies have distorted prices, reduced competition, rewarded consolidation, and disconnected patients from real market forces.

In my recent podcast with Brian Blase of the Paragon Health Institute, we discussed how hospital prices have risen much faster than inflation and wages. Hospital systems now spend enormous amounts lobbying Washington to preserve policies that reward size, bureaucracy, and higher spending rather than efficiency or better patient outcomes.