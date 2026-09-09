Americans must be made to realize just how radical, anti-American, and in some ways just how plain crazy the supporters of the Democratic Socialist Party of America are.

There are now enough Democratic primary winners who either belong to the Democratic Socialists of America, used to belong to them until campaign expediency led them to leave, or agree with most or all the party’s platform even while not joining.

Every Democrat is a fellow traveler and helper to the Democratic Socialists of America unless they specifically repudiate them. Hiding will not work. When the new House and Senate convene, they are going to be required to vote to allow these radicals to join their caucus and be given seats on committees.

One step is for every citizen to ask Democratic candidates if they will vote to give committee assignments to members who are clearly anti-American (in the sense that their policies would replace the America we have known and with a different, poorer, and more governmentally controlled country).

There are 20 straightforward questions which grow directly out of the Democratic Socialist Party’s platform.

Every Democratic candidate should be challenged to answer each of these questions. Note at the end that the Democratic Socialist Party says its members must to be committed to every crazy provision.

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Consider these questions, all based on the current Democratic Socialist Party Platform:

1. Do you support the DSA proposal to abolish the United States Senate?

2. Do you support abolishing the Electoral College?

3. Do you support replacing the President of the United States with an executive chosen by and subordinate to Congress?

4. Do you support replacing the Supreme Court with a judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress?

5. Do you support replacing America’s two-party system with a multiparty system based on proportional representation?

6. Do you support giving full voting rights in American elections to permanent U.S. residents who are not American citizens?

7. Do you support giving people currently incarcerated in prisons the right to vote?

8. Do you support public—government—ownership of America’s largest corporations and essential industries?

9. Do you support DSA’s proposal for “aggressive wealth taxes” on wealthy individuals and corporations?

10. Do you support taking steps toward what the DSA explicitly describes as “fully abolishing the police and prison system”?

11. Do you support redirecting funding away from police departments and disempowering police unions as steps toward that objective?

12. Do you support abolishing ICE and ending ICE detention and deportations?

13. Do you support granting amnesty to all immigrants regardless of their current immigration status?

14. Do you support eliminating immigration visa caps and quotas?

15. Do you support closing America’s overseas military bases?

16. Do you support ending all American military and economic assistance to Israel?

17. Do you support prosecuting American and Israeli political leaders whom the DSA considers responsible for genocide in Gaza?

18. Do you support ending American economic sanctions against governments such as Iran, Cuba and Venezuela?

19. Do you support phasing out the use of fossil fuels?

20. Do you support the DSA’s larger objective of creating a new political system culminating in a democratic-socialist society?

Of course, there’s one especially important follow-up question for DSA-endorsed candidates:

If you disagree with any of these positions, how do you reconcile that disagreement with the DSA’s current requirement that nationally endorsed candidates “commit to uphold DSA’s national policy platform, Workers Deserve More?”

The wording is significant. As of today, DSA’s national endorsement criteria explicitly require candidates to commit to its platform, identify publicly as socialist or democratic socialist, and regard themselves as “socialist organizers first, and legislators second.”

From this proven public statement of undermining, replacing, and repudiating America, every Democrat should be asked to sign a pledge that they will not vote to give a seat in their caucus or on a congressional committee to people dedicated to undermining, weakening, and replacing the United States.

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