The 2026 midterm election will not be won by reacting to every headline or chasing every controversy. It will be won by defining the choice Americans face about the future.

In this five-part series, Newt Gingrich lays out the arguments, policies, and strategies Republicans need to win the argument, build an American majority, and win in November.

HOW TO WIN 2026: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPTS

LISTEN TO THE FIVE-PART SERIES

Five episodes. One strategy for building an American majority.

Newt lays out the arguments Republicans need to make, the issues that can build a broader American majority, and a strategy for turning those ideas into a historic 2026 midterm victory.

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