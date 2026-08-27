Episode 1037: How to Win 2026 — Part 5 A Healthier America — Lower Costs, More Choice, Longer Lives

In Part Five of his "How to Win 2026" series, Newt Gingrich lays out the Republican case on healthcare: what President Trump and congressional Republicans have already done to lower costs and expand choices, and what still needs to be built. American families are paying roughly the price of a new car every year just for job-based health insurance — and still facing narrow networks, sky-high deductibles, and bills nobody can explain. From TrumpRx's historic prescription drug price cuts to price transparency legislation, direct primary care, rural investment, and the Make America Healthy Again initiative, Newt makes the case for moving America from a sick-care system to a true healthcare system — one centered on the person, not the bureaucracy. The closing argument of the series: Republicans are helping Americans pay less today while building a healthier future for tomorrow.
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