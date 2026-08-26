Episode 1036: How to Win 2026 — Part 4 The American Party — Issues That Poll 70 Percent or Higher

In Part Four of his "How to Win 2026" series, Newt Gingrich makes the case for what he calls "the American Party" — not a new political organization, but a governing platform built on issues where seventy percent or more of Americans already agree, across party lines. Drawing on eight years of polling by his own America's New Majority Project alongside independent pollsters, Newt walks through dozens of issues — voter ID, congressional term limits, middle-class tax cuts, drug pricing transparency, border enforcement, parental rights in education, and more — where supermajorities of Americans agree with each other, even when their elected representatives in Washington don't. Newt is also candid about where his own organization's numbers don't match what other pollsters are finding — and why that transparency matters more than a perfect scorecard.

Explore How to Win 2026

The 2026 midterms could be a defining moment for America. Follow Newt Gingrich and Gingrich 360’s latest columns and analysis on the ideas, policies, and strategies Republicans need to win the big arguments, grow the American majority, and deliver real results for the American people.

How to Win 2026 is part of a larger effort to identify the ideas, policies, and arguments that can create a lasting American majority.

Explore our latest columns, research, commentary, and analysis on the Republican Opportunity in 2026.

Republican Opportunity