Episode 1029: Greatest American Inventions — The Smartphone

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs walked onstage and declared three "revolutionary" products were actually one: the iPhone. Newt closes his 15-part series with the invention that fused the telephone, the transistor, the internet, GPS, and the camera into a single device now carried by six billion people—three-quarters of humanity. From the App Store's trillion-dollar economy to the industries it upended outright, the smartphone is where every earlier episode converges. Newt closes the series by reflecting on 250 years of American inventors who were told it couldn't be done—and built it anyway.
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