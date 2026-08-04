Episode 1023: Greatest American Inventions — The Moving Assembly Line

Henry Ford didn't invent the automobile—he invented a way to make it affordable. Newt examines how Ford's 1913 moving assembly line cut Model T production time from 12.5 hours to 93 minutes, and how Ford's controversial $5-a-day wage turned his own workers into customers, helping create the American middle class. But this episode doesn't shy away from complexity: the same system that built American prosperity was also dehumanizing for many workers, and Ford himself was a deeply flawed figure. It's a clear-eyed look at innovation's power—and its costs.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.