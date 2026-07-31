Episode 1019: Greatest American Inventions — The Transistor

At Bell Labs in December 1947, three scientists—John Bardeen, Walter Brattain, and William Shockley—demonstrated a tiny device that would outlast the vacuum tube and launch the digital age. Newt traces the transistor's evolution from a sliver of germanium into the integrated circuit and, eventually, chips containing over 100 billion transistors. Born from pure scientific curiosity rather than a commercial mandate, the transistor became the most sustained technological advance in history—Moore's Law—and the hidden engine behind every computer, phone, and satellite discussed later in this series. It's a powerful case for funding basic research.
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