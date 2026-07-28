Episode 1016: Greatest American Inventions — The Telephone

Alexander Graham Bell grew up obsessed with the human voice—his family taught elocution and speech to the deaf. That obsession led him, on March 10, 1876, to transmit the first intelligible words over a wire: "Mr. Watson, come here." Newt traces Bell's race against rival Elisha Gray, the birth of what became AT&T, and the telephone's explosive spread from 21 subscribers to millions within decades. More than a faster telegraph, the telephone rewired human expectations, making instant connection across distance the new normal—a standard every communication technology since has been measured against.
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