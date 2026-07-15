Episode 1010: Rick Scott – It's Time for the Senate to Do Its Job

With the SAVE America Act stalled in the Senate for the third time, Senator Rick Scott is sounding the alarm. The former two-term governor and successful entrepreneur joins Newt for a frank conversation about the Senate's capacity, and willingness, to get things done. Scott makes no secret of his frustration: the Senate has been in session only 79 days this year, and the SAVE America Act — requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and photo ID at the polls — has passed the House three times and is still going nowhere. Scott lays out his plan for the weeks ahead, from pushing the SAVE Act to avoiding a government shutdown and makes the case for bringing bills to the floor and making members vote. He also discusses healthcare transparency, runaway deficits, and what it truly means to do the job voters sent you to Washington to do.
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