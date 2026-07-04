Episode 1006: America 250 – The Declaration of Independence

On America's 250th birthday, Newt delivers a special solo episode dedicated to the document that started it all: the Declaration of Independence. Newt sets the scene in Philadelphia in the summer of 1776 — the heat, the secrecy, the weight of the moment — and traces the path from Lexington and Concord to the Continental Congress, explaining how 56 extraordinary men came to risk everything for an idea. He reflects on their courage, their backgrounds, and what they stood to lose if the revolution failed. Then, following Abraham Lincoln's tradition of slow, deliberate reading, Newt reads the Declaration aloud in full — every grievance, every principle, every word — before honoring each of the 56 signers by name. A fitting tribute for America's most important birthday.
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