Episode 1027: Greatest American Inventions — The MRI Scanner

For most of human history, seeing inside a living body meant surgery. Newt tells how Dr. Raymond Damadian and physicist Paul Lauterbur turned 1940s nuclear magnetic resonance research into the MRI scanner—a machine that images soft tissue in astonishing detail without radiation or a single incision. From Damadian's hand-built "Indomitable" scanner to today's 40 million annual U.S. procedures, this episode traces how basic physics research, conducted with no medical purpose in mind, became one of medicine's most powerful diagnostic tools—and examines the controversial Nobel Prize snub that still stings decades later.
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