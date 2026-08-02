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Newt's World
Episode 1021: Greatest American Inventions — The Internet
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Episode 1021: Greatest American Inventions — The Internet

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Newt Gingrich

On the night of October 29, 1969, a UCLA student typed two letters into a Stanford-bound terminal before the system crashed—and the internet was born. Newt traces ARPANET's Cold War origins as a decentralized network built to survive nuclear attack, through Vint Cerf and Bob Kahn's TCP/IP protocol, to Tim Berners-Lee's World Wide Web. He argues the internet's true significance lies in a policy choice: the U.S. government built it, then let it go, handing an open network to the world rather than controlling it—a decision that unleashed more innovation than any planned alternative.

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