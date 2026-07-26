Episode 1014: The Power of Pull — What Most Startup Founders Get Wrong

Most startup founders are doing it backwards — and Harvard Innovation Labs fellow Rob Snyder spent two miserable years learning that the hard way. After failing to sell a product that made perfect logical sense, a single phone call from a Dunkin' franchisee changed everything: the customer didn't want what Snyder was selling but offered to pay for something else entirely. That pivot took his company from zero to $4 million in revenue. Snyder joins Newt Gingrich to discuss his new book, The Power of Pull, and the counterintuitive framework he's used to help 50 startups reach their first million in revenue. They explore the "pain cave" every founder enters, why pushing your product onto customers almost never works, what a "hell yes customer" looks like, and how the fastest-growing startups turn one great success story into a repeatable factory.
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