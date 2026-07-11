Episode 1008: Trump's Superpower The Founders Return

What would the Founding Fathers think of America today? That question sparked historian and novelist Johanna Neuman's new book, Trump's Superpower, in which George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, and other founders — plus revolutionary-era writer Mercy Otis Warren — are summoned back to earth for America's 250th birthday and dropped into today's culture wars. Neuman joins Newt Gingrich to discuss the novel's premise, her argument that reclaiming the founders is President Trump's greatest political strength, and why she believes the Founding Fathers are trending again in American culture. The conversation also covers Neuman's remarkable journalism career — from covering the Reagan White House and Jim Baker's State Department to writing Gilded Suffragists, her award-winning history of the fashionable New York socialites who helped push women's suffrage over the finish line.
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