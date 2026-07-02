Episode 1002: America 250 – The Future of NASA and Space Travel with Jared Isaacman

Newt talks with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman about America's renewed push into space. Isaacman, a former commercial astronaut who led the Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn missions, discusses how the Artemis program is advancing toward returning astronauts to the moon, with Artemis III testing lunar landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin ahead of a 2028 lunar landing on Artemis IV. They explore NASA's strategy of partnering with private industry to drive down costs through reusable rockets while NASA focuses on harder problems like nuclear power and propulsion for deep space travel. Their conversation covers building a permanent moon base at the lunar south pole, growing competition with China in space, the challenges of orbital debris, and the emergence of a commercial space economy. Isaacman reflects on the patriotic significance of his role and shares his hope that future generations, including his own daughters, will travel to the moon and beyond.
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