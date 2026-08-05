Episode 1024: Greatest American Inventions — The Nuclear Reactor

Beneath a football stadium at the University of Chicago on December 2, 1942, Enrico Fermi's team achieved the first self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction in history—producing just half a watt of power but proving a concept that would reshape the world. Newt traces the Manhattan Project's dual legacy: the atomic bombs that ended World War II, and the nuclear power plants that now generate clean electricity more safely than almost any other energy source, despite enduring public fear. This episode grapples honestly with an invention that carries both extraordinary promise and the shadow of annihilation.
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