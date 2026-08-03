Episode 1022: Greatest American Inventions — The Personal Computer

For thirty years, a computer was something only governments and corporations could own—an entire room of machinery. Newt tells how that changed in 1975, when a $439 kit computer on the cover of Popular Electronics inspired a Harvard student named Bill Gates and an HP engineer named Steve Wozniak to imagine something radical: a computer anyone could own. From Microsoft's garage-built software to Apple's Apple II to IBM's industry-legitimizing PC, this episode traces how outsiders—not the institutions running the computer industry—saw what was coming and put computing power directly into ordinary people's hands.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.