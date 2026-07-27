Episode 1015: Greatest American Inventions — The Electric Telegraph

In 1844, a painter named Samuel Morse and machinist Alfred Vail shattered the oldest limit on human civilization: the speed of information. Their electromagnetic telegraph sent messages by wire at the speed of electricity, ending an era when news traveled no faster than a horse or a ship. Host Newt opens his 15-part series, Greatest American Inventions: 1776 to 2026, with Morse's historic first transmission—"What hath God wrought"—and traces how the telegraph created the template every future network would follow: infrastructure, standards, and value that grows with scale. It's the origin story of modern markets, journalism, and connected America.
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