Episode 1011: Americans Who Made the 20th Century — From Ronald Reagan to Hedy Lamarr

What does it mean to have the American can-do spirit — and who best embodied it during the most turbulent century in our nation's history? Author Richard Battle joins Newt to discuss his new book, AmeriCANS Who Made America: 20th Century — The American Century, the fourth volume in his celebrated series. Battle profiles 43 patriots, leaders, and innovators who carried America forward through the Spanish flu, two World Wars, the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement, and the Space Race. The conversation brings several of them to life: Audie Murphy, the orphaned farm boy who became World War II's most decorated soldier; John Wayne, who used film to inspire patriotism; Ronald Reagan, the everyday American who became president; Martin Luther King Jr., who achieved more for civil rights in 13 years than the previous 350; and Hedy Lamarr, the Hollywood star whose wartime invention became the foundation of Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth.
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