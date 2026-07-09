Episode 1007: Where Are Americans Moving — and Why?

Every year, millions of Americans vote with their feet — packing up and crossing state lines in search of something better. But what exactly are they looking for? In this episode, Newt talks with Jack Salmon, research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, to dig into his new policy brief analyzing 34 million interstate moves between 2018 and 2023. The results challenge some conventional wisdom: cost of living isn't the dominant driver, climate barely registers, and the red-state/blue-state narrative is more complicated than the headlines suggest. What actually predicts where Americans move? Tax burden, housing supply, and economic freedom — including the often-overlooked weight of occupational licensing and regulatory red tape. A data-driven conversation with real implications for every state legislator in America.
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