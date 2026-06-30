Episode 1001: America 250 – Faith, Farm Life, and the Fight for America with Senator Tim Hutchinso

Newt talks with former Senator Tim Hutchinson about his new memoir, From Spavinaw to D.C.: A Conservative's Journey Through Faith, Farm Life, and the Fight for America. Hutchinson reflects on his upbringing on an Arkansas farm, the faith mentors who shaped him, and how Ronald Reagan's 1964 "A Time for Choosing" speech sparked his political awakening as a teenager. He recounts becoming the first Republican popularly elected to the Senate from Arkansas in 1996, his role in the "Gingrich Revolution" and the Cracker Jacks freshman caucus, and the dramatic phone call that pushed him from a safe House seat into a Senate run. Their conversation covers the cultural differences between the House and Senate, formative trips to Israel and China, and his enduring friendships across the aisle, including with Senator Russ Feingold over golf. Hutchinson closes by sharing his Fourth of July plans with family.
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