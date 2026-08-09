Episode 1028: Greatest American Inventions — The Internet Search Engine

By the mid-1990s, the web was drowning in pages and starving for a way to find anything useful. Newt tells how two Stanford PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, had a better idea: rank pages by how the web itself linked to them. Their algorithm, PageRank, became Google—incorporated in a Menlo Park garage with a $100,000 check written to a company that didn't legally exist yet. From 10,000 daily searches to 8.5 billion today, this episode traces how an intellectual question about information became a two-trillion-dollar company, and a case study in curiosity preceding value.
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