Episode 1030: Cat 5: The 2033 War — America's Debt, Military, and China on a Collision Course

Marine combat veteran, former Assistant Secretary of Defense, and military historian Bing West has spent six decades on battlefields from Vietnam to Afghanistan — and he's angry. In his new book, Cat 5: The 2033 War, West argues that America's leaders won every battle in three wars but lost every war, driven by what he calls the "Jupiter Complex" — the dangerous belief that America is so powerful it doesn't need to fight with full resolve. Now, he warns, that same hubris is converging with a crushing national debt and Xi Jinping's determination to seize Taiwan to create a Category 5 catastrophe by 2033. West joins Newt for a blunt, unsparing conversation about an emaciated military still buying legacy weapons, a debt spiral that leaves no room for defense spending, and what the next president must do to hold the line.
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