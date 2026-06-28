Gingrich 360

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Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 1000: America 250 – Great American State Fair with President Donald J. Trump
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Episode 1000: America 250 – Great American State Fair with President Donald J. Trump

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Newt Gingrich
Jun 28, 2026

Newt celebrates America’s 250th birthday and his 1000th episode of Newt’s World with President Donald J. Trump and the kickoff to the Great American State Fair.

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