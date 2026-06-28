Episode 1000: America 250 – Great American State Fair with President Donald J. Trump

Newt's WorldEpisode 1000: America 250 – Great American State Fair with President Donald J. Trump1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -34:08-34:08Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Episode 1000: America 250 – Great American State Fair with President Donald J. TrumpNewt GingrichJun 28, 2026ShareNewt celebrates America’s 250th birthday and his 1000th episode of Newt’s World with President Donald J. Trump and the kickoff to the Great American State Fair.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksNewt's WorldJoin Newt Gingrich, former U.S. Speaker of the House and Ph.D. historian, for the most diverse, informative, and entertaining podcast available. Every episode is an education.Join Newt Gingrich, former U.S. Speaker of the House and Ph.D. historian, for the most diverse, informative, and entertaining podcast available. Every episode is an education.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNewt GingrichRecent EpisodesEpisode 999: America 250 – Guide to Historic Sites with Brenda HaferaJun 27 • Newt GingrichEpisode 998: America 250 – The American Revolution with Ken BurnsJun 27 • Newt GingrichEpisode 997: America 250 – Rage and the Republic with Jonathan TurleyJun 25 • Newt GingrichEpisode 996: America 250 – Abraham Lincoln with Dr. Allen GuelzoJun 25 • Newt GingrichEpisode 995: America 250 - The Case for America with Bret BaierJun 24 • Newt GingrichEpisode 994: America 250 – Revolution with Eric MetaxasJun 23 • Newt GingrichEpisode 993: America 250 – All American Patriotism with Rachel Campos-DuffyJun 21 • Newt Gingrich