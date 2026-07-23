Episode 1013: Bad Counselors — An All-American Made Film

For years, Hollywood executive Chris Fenton helped American studios chase the Chinese market — inserting pro-Beijing messaging into films, moving production offshore, and teaching China's own industry how to compete. Now he regrets it. Fenton joins Newt to explain how 60% of American film and TV production has moved overseas, costing Los Angeles alone more than 40,000 jobs, and why the US is the only major film-producing nation without a federal production incentive. His answer: Bad Counselors, a 100% American-made comedy — American cast, crew, and financing — shot in North Carolina, Tennessee, and California, hitting theaters nationwide July 22nd. Fenton also makes the economic case for a national film production incentive backed by a bipartisan congressional coalition, arguing that a simple 10% federal rebate could cut offshore production nearly in half and restore Hollywood's American identity.
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